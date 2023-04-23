All Sections
Italy's Defence Minister advocates Ukraine-Russia negotiations mediated by China

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 00:06
Italy's Defence Minister advocates Ukraine-Russia negotiations mediated by China
Guido Crosetto, photo: GETTY IMAGES

Guido Crosetto, The Italian  Minister of Defence, advocated bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, mediated by China.

Source: Libero Quotidiano citing Crosetto in an interview with La Stampa; Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of Office of the President of Ukraine, on Twitter

Quote from Crosetto: "[Regarding the war in Ukraine] Italy is moving in two main directions. The first is help; that is,we must guarantee Ukraine's right to self-defence. On the other hand though, we feel a constant and daily commitment to try [to bring both parties to the] peace table. For at present,  the only thing we can try to do is not to end the war, but to halt  the confrontation,  and try to put two interlocutors at the same table, who do not communicate with each other and have nothing in common…

I would like Europe to play a bigger role in trying to douse  water on the fire. Because you're great at pouring gas, but there's no one who's a firefighter. We need firefighters in a world where the UN, which should have been a firefighter, has lost its ability to be one; as the Security Council is blocked by permanent members like Russia, China, USA. Therefore, we need another interlocutor for peace."

Details: The minister expressed the opinion that "China should be an interlocutor at the negotiating table."

At the same time, Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of Office of the President of Ukraine, emphasised that a "peaceful settlement" is impossible after 423 days of bloody war.

Quote from Podolyak: "Back to the basics ... When someone talks about a "peaceful settlement", Ukraine only hears "surrender, capitulate, comply with the Russian ultimatum." After 423 days of the bloody war, that is impossible because it is a contrived war of extermination waged by the Russian Federation, not a mythical "conflict." There is no room for "settlement."

Background: At the end of January, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto advocated maintaining dialogue channels "for the Russian people", stressing that not all Russians should be considered enemies.

