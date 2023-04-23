All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians force residents of left bank of Kherson Oblast to leave their homes

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 23 April 2023, 00:51
Russians force residents of left bank of Kherson Oblast to leave their homes
The SIGN "Nova KAKHOVKA". PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Russian invaders demand residents of the left bank of Kherson Oblast living along the Dnipro River to leave their homes, as well as the region.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In Nova Kakhovka and the settlement of Dnipriany, the occupiers ordered residents  who live on the first coastline of the Dnipro to leave their homes immediately."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Russian forces are deploying military equipment to residential areas of these settlements.

Background: The Russian occupiers intensified inspections of residents in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

Denmark's Armed Forces confirm Russian ship was seen near the site of Nord Stream explosion

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updatedDeath toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
13:12
Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: