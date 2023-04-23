Russians force residents of left bank of Kherson Oblast to leave their homes

Russian invaders demand residents of the left bank of Kherson Oblast living along the Dnipro River to leave their homes, as well as the region.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In Nova Kakhovka and the settlement of Dnipriany, the occupiers ordered residents who live on the first coastline of the Dnipro to leave their homes immediately."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Russian forces are deploying military equipment to residential areas of these settlements.

Background: The Russian occupiers intensified inspections of residents in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

