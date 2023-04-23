All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile explodes in air over Kharkiv, causing damage at factory

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 08:53
Russian missile explodes in air over Kharkiv, causing damage at factory
CONSEQUENCES OF THE ATTACK ON KHARKIV AND KHARKIV DISTRICT ON THE NIGHT OF 22-23 APRIL BY KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that a Russian missile exploded over the territory of a vegetable factory in Kharkiv on the night of 22-23 April.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Last night, the enemy launched missile attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv district.

Advertisement:

In Kharkiv, one of the missiles hit the ground.

Another missile probably exploded in the air over the territory of a vegetable factory. Greenhouses and workrooms were damaged."

Details: According to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, the village of Kotliary in Kharkiv district was also shelled at night. Two private houses were destroyed there, and ten houses, one garage and four cars were also damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: