Russian missile explodes in air over Kharkiv, causing damage at factory

CONSEQUENCES OF THE ATTACK ON KHARKIV AND KHARKIV DISTRICT ON THE NIGHT OF 22-23 APRIL BY KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that a Russian missile exploded over the territory of a vegetable factory in Kharkiv on the night of 22-23 April.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Last night, the enemy launched missile attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv district.

In Kharkiv, one of the missiles hit the ground.

Another missile probably exploded in the air over the territory of a vegetable factory. Greenhouses and workrooms were damaged."

Details: According to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, the village of Kotliary in Kharkiv district was also shelled at night. Two private houses were destroyed there, and ten houses, one garage and four cars were also damaged.

