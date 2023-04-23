All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shoot-out occurred between Russian and Wagner Group soldiers in Stanytsia Luhanska – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 18:52
Shoot-out occurred between Russian and Wagner Group soldiers in Stanytsia Luhanska – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a fight and a shoot-out between the Russian military and mercenaries of the Wagner Group in occupied Stanytsia Luhanska.

Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Having no significant achievements on the battlefield, the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and representatives of the Wagner Group are increasingly trying to find those responsible for this. Responsibility for their own tactical miscalculations and losses are shifted to each other.

Advertisement:

As a result, recently in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Oblast, there was a fight between military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and mercenaries of the Wagner Group, which turned into a shoot-out. As a result of the conflict, there are dead on both sides."

Details: The General Staff also reports that in the settlement of Mistky, Luhansk Oblast, Russian invaders have set up a local school as a military hospital.

"There are a large number of wounded Russians there. In addition, there is a large shortage of medicines and dressings in all medical institutions of the occupiers," the report says.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: