Shoot-out occurred between Russian and Wagner Group soldiers in Stanytsia Luhanska – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 18:52
Shoot-out occurred between Russian and Wagner Group soldiers in Stanytsia Luhanska – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a fight and a shoot-out between the Russian military and mercenaries of the Wagner Group in occupied Stanytsia Luhanska.

Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Having no significant achievements on the battlefield, the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and representatives of the Wagner Group are increasingly trying to find those responsible for this. Responsibility for their own tactical miscalculations and losses are shifted to each other.

As a result, recently in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Oblast, there was a fight between military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and mercenaries of the Wagner Group, which turned into a shoot-out. As a result of the conflict, there are dead on both sides."

Details: The General Staff also reports that in the settlement of Mistky, Luhansk Oblast, Russian invaders have set up a local school as a military hospital.

"There are a large number of wounded Russians there. In addition, there is a large shortage of medicines and dressings in all medical institutions of the occupiers," the report says.

Advertisement: