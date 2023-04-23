All Sections
Russians will not be able to accumulate even third of spent missiles by autumn

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 20:41
Russians will not be able to accumulate even third of spent missiles by autumn
YURII IHNAT, PHOTO BY AIR FORCE

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, has predicted that the Russians will not be able to accumulate even a third of their missile capability spent in Ukraine by autumn.

Source: Ihnat on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Russia will use any means to build up its capabilities, including missile weapons. They launched so many missiles last autumn and winter...

They won't be able to accumulate even a third of that in the period that remains until autumn. Because this production takes a long time, and is not easy to carry out under sanctions.

Perhaps the enemy will try to get some additional systems, perhaps from other countries... But they are unlikely to achieve the potential they have been accumulating for decades."

Advertisement: