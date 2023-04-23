All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians will not be able to accumulate even third of spent missiles by autumn

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 20:41
Russians will not be able to accumulate even third of spent missiles by autumn
YURII IHNAT, PHOTO BY AIR FORCE

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, has predicted that the Russians will not be able to accumulate even a third of their missile capability spent in Ukraine by autumn.

Source: Ihnat on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Russia will use any means to build up its capabilities, including missile weapons. They launched so many missiles last autumn and winter...

Advertisement:

They won't be able to accumulate even a third of that in the period that remains until autumn. Because this production takes a long time, and is not easy to carry out under sanctions.

Perhaps the enemy will try to get some additional systems, perhaps from other countries... But they are unlikely to achieve the potential they have been accumulating for decades."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: