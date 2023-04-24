All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russia says it is at war with NATO in Ukraine because it is unable to defeat us

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 00:42
Zelenskyy: Russia says it is at war with NATO in Ukraine because it is unable to defeat us

Russia claims that it is fighting NATO on the territory of Ukraine because it is ashamed to admit its lack of success on the battlefield.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Al Arabiya

Quote: "It's ridiculous that Russia is fighting NATO on the territory of Ukraine. Russia is at war with Ukraine. And since it is not able to fight honestly, it is already saying that it is fighting NATO, because it is a shame to admit that a country that is 40 times larger than Ukraine is not able to defeat us."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that NATO is not waging an aggressive war against Russia.

"Today, NATO is not an offensive alliance. I do not see NATO countries starting any war now. I do not see NATO's presence on the territory of Russia. I do not see any NATO member killing Russians on the territory of Russia or anywhere else," the Ukrainian president said.

After Russia's attack on Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted, countries want to join the Alliance to protect themselves from Russian aggression.

"If Russia had not attacked us, Finland would never have joined NATO. All the countries that somehow either border Russia or have had some economic ties with it want to have energy, economic, and agricultural independence. When we saw how they simply blocked the corridors with bread [Black Sea Grain Initiative – ed.] from Ukraine, we realised that they would always twist arms everywhere to achieve their goal. Now all these countries want to join NATO to protect themselves," the president added.

Background:

  • On the eve of the New Year, Russia’s presidential administration developed a manual for authorities and pro-Kremlin media outlets, explaining how exactly they should sum up 2022. One of the sections said that "the Russian army is defeating NATO" and Putin "made the only right decision by preventing Ukraine and NATO from attacking Russian territory."
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military company, denied the Kremlin's claims that Russia is fighting NATO in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: