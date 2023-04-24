MEPs call on France to expel Chinese ambassador

A group of 80 members of the European Parliament sent a letter to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna with a call to declare Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye persona non grata, as he expressed doubts about the sovereignty of the post-Soviet states and could not unequivocally answer the question of Crimea's belonging.

Source: French newspaper Le Monde

Details: MEPs stressed in their letter that the words of the Chinese ambassador violate international law and pose a threat to the security of European countries.

Parliamentarians are convinced that China and any other country have no right to question the sovereignty of other states.

Quote: "The ambassador's remarks are aimed at undermining the fundamental principles on which diplomatic relations are based. Sovereignty is not a diplomatic toy but a fundamental element of international relations, international law and the Charter of the United Nations," states the letter of the deputies to the French minister.

The MEPs also said that the democratic world should send an unequivocal signal to authoritarian countries at a time when a war is raging in Europe due to Russia's aggression against the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Background:

China's ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said in an interview that the former Soviet countries "do not have an effective status in international law" because there is no international agreement that gives substance to their status as sovereign countries. When asked whether he considers Crimea to be a part of Ukraine, the ambassador said that "it depends on how one perceives the problem," adding that "it’s not that simple".

Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, responded sharply to the remarks of the Chinese diplomat.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon its Chinese ambassador to seek clarification of comments made by a Chinese diplomat in France.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis explained that due to such statements made by the Chinese ambassador to France, the Baltic states do not trust China as a "mediator" in the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

France expressed its concern about the Chinese ambassador’s remarks in Paris.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that the remarks made by China’s ambassador to France are unacceptable.

