Ukrainian fighters kill 660 Russian soldiers and destroy 11 drones in day

Russia has lost 187,080 soldiers, 3,683 tanks, 2,849 artillery systems, and 7,139 armoured fighting vehicles in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine



Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 187,080 (+660) military personnel

3,683 (+8) tanks

7,139 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles

2,849 (+12) artillery systems

539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

289 (+0) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,413 (+11) operational-tactical level UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,753 (+23) vehicles and tankers

339 (+0) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

