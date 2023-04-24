Ukrainian fighters kill 660 Russian soldiers and destroy 11 drones in day
Monday, 24 April 2023, 08:12
Russia has lost 187,080 soldiers, 3,683 tanks, 2,849 artillery systems, and 7,139 armoured fighting vehicles in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 187,080 (+660) military personnel
- 3,683 (+8) tanks
- 7,139 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles
- 2,849 (+12) artillery systems
- 539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 289 (+0) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,413 (+11) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,753 (+23) vehicles and tankers
- 339 (+0) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
