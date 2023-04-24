Russians kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast and 2 of Kherson Oblast

A SCHOOL IN KRAMATORSK, DONETSK OBLAST, DAMAGED BY RUSSIAN SHELLING. PHOTO FROM PAVEL KYRYLENKO'S TELEGRAM

At least four people were killed, and eight more injured as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk and Kherson Oblasts.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Russians fired 83 times at civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast, launching 412 shells from artillery, multiple-launch rocket systesms, mortars, tanks, drones, and aircraft.

The occupiers attacked Kherson three times, firing 13 shells at the city.

As a result of this Russian aggression, two people were killed while six others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Two people were killed in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

The occupiers also fired two missiles at Kramatorsk at night, damaging a school and nearby private houses.

On the Volnovakha front, two people were wounded in Novoukrainka, with two private houses and an administrative building damaged in this village as well.

Russians also fired at Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Novohrodivka, Toretsk and Kostiantynivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Strikes were recorded on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar and Soledar hromadas.

