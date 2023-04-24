All Sections
"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Iryna Balachuk, Roman RomaniukMonday, 24 April 2023, 11:25
A terrifying question: sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term
OLEKSII ANTYPOVYCH, HEAD OF THE RATING SOCIOLOGICAL GROUP, SCREEN SHOT FROM VIDEO

Oleksii Antypovych, head of the sociological group Rating, believes that if Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering not running for a second presidential term, his successor needs to be prepared now, because an unexpected event in this regard could have catastrophic consequences for society.

Source: Antypovych on the UP-2 programme, when asked what would happen if Zelenskyy announced that he would not run for a second term

Quote from Antypovych: "That is a terrifying question. When I look at certain approval ratings, I realise that there is a void. If he doesn’t run, then there is no one.

I have all the approval ratings for people that can be measured. This is necessary: if the president does not stand in the elections, he should already be preparing a successor. Because this state will simply fall apart if he does not stand in the elections. That’s my opinion."

Details: The sociologist explained that Zelenskyy has already "unequivocally made history" that during the war he has been "number one, the world leader", and that he currently has the highest trust among Ukrainians. But Ukraine will need a strong, trusted leader even after the war, because then a very difficult post-war period will begin, and at the same time there will remain issues of the economy, corruption, the need for reforms, and continuing cooperation with international partners.

Antypovych believes that the post-war period will be extremely difficult not only economically, but also psychologically. People will simply not know what to do for a while – they will have to go through a certain period of adaptation to a different life.

And during this time, it will be very hard for people to hear that Zelenskyy no longer wants to stay in politics because they will not know whom to elect.

Antypovych believes that when it comes to parliamentary elections, however, the situation will be different: half of the political parties that Ukrainians will choose "are sure to be new parties that we don’t know yet, that have yet to be founded".

Antypovych is sure that there will once again be "a demand for new faces, but not new faces of the 2019 model, but new faces who are now at the front, so to speak". In other words, people will demand "a completely different quality of politics".

Advertisement: