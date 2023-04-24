All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 12:20
China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

China said it respected the "sovereign state status" of all ex-Soviet countries on Monday, after Beijing’s ambassador to France sparked outrage in Europe by questioning the sovereignty of those nations.

Source: AFP, citing Mao Ning, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Quote: "China respects the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union," she said.

Advertisement:

The spokeswoman stated that "China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."

Quote: "After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with relevant countries," the representative of the ministry added. 

She also said that some media misinterpret China’s position on the Ukrainian issue and are "sowing discord" in relations between China and relevant countries.

Background: 

  • Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France, said in an interview that former Soviet republics "lack effective status in international law because there is no international agreement to give substance to their status". 
  • He also said that the issue of the territorial ownership of Crimea, occupied by the Russian Federation, "depends on how one perceives the problem", and that the peninsula "belonged to Russia from the beginning".
  • A number of European capitals called these statements unacceptable and called on Beijing to comment on the ambassador's words, and the Baltic States summoned Chinese ambassadors.
  • Ukraine's Ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, reacted sharply to the Chinese diplomat's statements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: