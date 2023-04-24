Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Russia has been stockpiling longer-range missiles to disrupt the Ukrainian counter-offensive later on.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in an interview with news agency RBC-Ukraine

Details: Budanov said the Russians have been amassing missiles to disrupt the "offensive operation" for a month now. "They will mostly hit the groups of troops that will be built up," he said.

Quote: "If they [Russians] don't waste any missiles, they will have a certain amount by the autumn, [it will be] less than they had when they started launching these missile attacks, nevertheless quite a significant one. However, that's not going to happen because they are planning to use those missiles soon."

Background:

The last time Russia launched a massive missile attack was on the night of 8-9 March. Then 13 of Ukraine’s oblasts came under attack.

That missile attack claimed the lives of 6 Ukrainians.

