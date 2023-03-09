Zelenskyy: Russian missile strike claims lives of 6 Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that six Ukrainians were killed in the Russian missile strike on 9 March.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today I held several meetings to discuss the aftermath of the large-scale attack on our infrastructure.

Another attempt by the terrorist state to wage war against civilisation has led to temporary power, heating and water outages in some of our oblasts and cities.

Russian missiles have claimed the lives of six Ukrainians today. My condolences to the families…"

Details: Zelenskyy said that repair crews were working at power facilities all day long, and reported that Kharkiv and Zhytomyr oblasts have seen the most damage.

He added that the city of Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia are also experiencing difficulties.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have already shown what Ukraine is capable of. And no matter how treacherous Russia’s actions are, our state and people will not be in chains. Neither missiles nor Russian atrocities will help them."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked members of Ukraine’s Air Force, "especially the 138th Dnipro, 160th Odesa and 208th Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades, which distinguished themselves in the defence against this Russian attack."

Previously: Russia fired 81 missiles at Ukraine on the night of 8–9 March. Ukraine’s air defence downed 34 out of 48 cruise missiles.

The missile attack left the city of Kharkiv without power, running water and heating; 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating; the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast experienced power outages.

A Shahed drone attack caused power outages in Zhytomyr; all electric public transport was halted. The city was left without running water.

Russian forces also deployed drones and missiles to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Five Russian missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian missiles also hit a critical infrastructure facility, and damaged several residential buildings in Odesa Oblast.

An energy facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast was also hit.

In Lviv Oblast, several residential buildings sustained damage and five people were killed, but the missile attack did not affect the energy supply in the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





