Irpin mayor reveals fate of Banksy artwork when building is demolished

A few days ago, workers started demolishing a residential building in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, that has a graffiti-style mural by the world-renowned street artist Banksy on it. The mayor of Irpin has revealed what is planned for the artwork.

Oleksandr Markushyn, Mayor of Irpin, said that the work by the British artist, which depicts a ribbon-waving gymnast balancing on a hole made by a Russian shell, will be removed from the building and preserved.

"We will decide later whether it [the graffiti – ed.] will be [left] in this place or moved. But we want to preserve this image painted by Banksy. An art installation will probably be set up outside the building. We will do everything possible to keep [the graffiti here]," Markushyn said on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Photo: @pomazna.oleksandra / Instagram

Oksana Nechytailo, a member of Irpin City Council, reported on Facebook that the building in Irpin where Banksy created one of his Ukrainian works was to be demolished.

"The demolition of building 160/1 on Severynivska Street will begin on Tuesday, 18 April. After that, roughly two weeks later, the demolition of building 158 will begin," she said at the time.

Nechytailo added that Banksy's work, which has become a cultural asset of this neighbourhood, will be preserved. "Don't worry about the painting by the world-famous artist Banksy which is on this building. The painting will be dismantled separately and preserved. This work of art is already a cultural asset of our neighbourhood."

British photographer Ed Ram, who recently photographed graffiti similar to Banksy's work in liberated Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, posted photos of several works in the style of the British artist from Kyiv Oblast in November 2022.

One of the first photos was a picture from Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast. A drawing of a boy throwing a man in a kimono on his back was visible against the background of a dilapidated inner wall of the building. "I wonder if it might be a Banksy or an imitation?" the photographer wrote.

In total, seven works by the artist have been found in Kyiv Oblast, including one located right in the centre of Kyiv, on Independence Square. Banksy confirmed his authorship of these works on his Instagram on 17 November by posting a video about their creation and his trip to Ukraine.

Several Banksy artworks have had adventures in Ukraine: one was almost cut off a wall and stolen in broad daylight, and another had various new details drawn and glued onto it. Since February of this year, Banksy's works have been covered with protective glass.

