Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that Vladimir Putin has no doubles and did not "sit out in bunkers".

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, quoting Peskov

"We heard [people say] that Putin has a lot of doubles who work for him while he is sitting in the bunker. Another lie. You see what kind of president we have. Actually, he is as he always was, he is a super active person.

Those who work with him can barely keep up with him. One can only envy his energy. God forbid, you can wish only for his health. Of course, he did not sit out in any bunkers. This is also a lie."

Background:

  • On 18 April, Russian propaganda media outlets reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly visited the headquarters of the Dnepr military group on the Kherson front and the Vostok group in Luhansk Oblast.
  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is convinced that it was not Russian President Vladimir Putin who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Luhansk oblasts, but one of his doubles.

