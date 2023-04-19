All Sections
Putin's double visited Kherson Oblast – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 April 2023, 20:50
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is convinced that it was not Russian President Vladimir Putin who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Luhansk oblasts but one of his doubles.

Source: Danilov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Danilov: "Well, first of all, Putin was not there. This is a well-known fact. In order to communicate with the real Putin, you must spend at least 10–14 days in quarantine. There was no Putin there. There was an ordinary double, of which he has more than one; this is also a well-known fact."

Details: Danilov stated that Putin is "a frightened person", and it is simply impossible to think that he could come in such a way.

The NSDC Secretary recalled how foreign guests are seated at a table at a great distance from the Russian dictator, and Putin's trips, he said, are "a whole procedure", where the preparatory process starts "in two to three weeks" and "there are no impromptu events there for a long time".

"This is the exact opposite of our president, who can visit the contact line at any time and be directly with our military personnel. This is our difference. The difference from Putin's bunker old man, who will soon be afraid of himself," Danilov summed up.

Background:

