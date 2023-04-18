All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin allegedly visits Luhansk and Kherson oblasts– Russian propaganda

Iryna Balachuk, Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 18 April 2023, 08:34
Putin allegedly visits Luhansk and Kherson oblasts– Russian propaganda

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has allegedly visited the headquarters of the Dnepr military group on the Kherson front.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to the press service of the Russian President 

Quote: "Vladimir Putin at the headquarters of the Dnepr military group on the Kherson front listened to reports from Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of the Air Force, Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, the commander of the Dnepr military group, and other military commanders.

Details: It was noted that Putin was interested in the situation on the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Update: Later, Russian propagandists released a video that allegedly confirms Putin’s visit to Ukraine. The video shows Putin arriving in a small town or village. He gets out of his car, surrounded by security guards, and meets someone from the military. However, it is not clear from the video exactly where Putin is. 

Other footage shows the Russian dictator at a military headquarters. A large banner behind his back reads "Dnepr Group of Forces. Command Post". Presumably, this banner is meant to convince Russians that Putin visited Ukraine.

The video shows Putin getting out of a helicopter, getting into a car and driving across a military camp with many tents, a large amount of military equipment, helicopters and planes marked with the Z letter [which the Russian forces often use to mark their equipment - ed.]; a Russian flag, also marked with the Z, flies in the background. The video was allegedly shot in the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, though it is unclear exactly where Putin is.

Then he allegedly enters the headquarters of the Vostok [East] Group of Forces.

The video again shows a large banner bearing the name of the group of forces in the background, but there is no real evidence that Putin has been to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: