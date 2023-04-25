All Sections
Ukrainian forces kill 690 Russian invaders and destroy 5 tanks over 24 hours

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 April 2023, 08:09
Ukrainian forces kill 690 Russian invaders and destroy 5 tanks over 24 hours
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES GENERAL STAFF

Russia has lost 187,770 military personnel, 3,688 tanks and 2,863 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 187,770 (+690) military personnel,
  • 3,688 (+5) tanks,
  • 7,151 (+12) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,863 (+14) artillery systems,
  • 539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 291 (+2) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 294 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,437 (+24) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,784 (+31) vehicles and tankers,
  • 345 (+6) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Advertisement: