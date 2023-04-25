Russians kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kharkiv Oblast in a day

AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKES IN DONETSK OBLAST. PHOTO FROM KYRYLENKO'S TELEGRAM

Two people have been killed and 13 others wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast, and the occupiers also killed a civilian woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Shakhtarske on 24 April. Another 13 people have been injured in the oblast."

Details: The Russians killed a civilian in Kharkiv Oblast. A 60-year-old woman from Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, was killed during artillery shelling.

In total, the occupiers shelled 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day: Topoli, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fiholivka, Novomlynsk, Kindrashivka, Masiutivka, Vovchansk and others.

The Russians also fired 61 times on Kherson Oblast, launching 386 projectiles from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft. The invaders attacked the city of Kherson six times.

Four residents of Kherson Oblast have been wounded.

The invaders fired 111 times at Zaporizhzhia Oblast, wounding one woman.

