All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kharkiv Oblast in a day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 April 2023, 08:34
Russians kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kharkiv Oblast in a day
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKES IN DONETSK OBLAST. PHOTO FROM KYRYLENKO'S TELEGRAM

Two people have been killed and 13 others wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast, and the occupiers also killed a civilian woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Shakhtarske on 24 April. Another 13 people have been injured in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians killed a civilian in Kharkiv Oblast. A 60-year-old woman from Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, was killed during artillery shelling.

In total, the occupiers shelled 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day: Topoli, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fiholivka, Novomlynsk, Kindrashivka, Masiutivka, Vovchansk and others.   

The Russians also fired 61 times on Kherson Oblast, launching 386 projectiles from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft. The invaders attacked the city of Kherson six times.

Four residents of Kherson Oblast have been wounded.

The invaders fired 111 times at Zaporizhzhia Oblast, wounding one woman.  

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: