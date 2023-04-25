All Sections
Russian forces suffer fewer losses in April as they shift to defence – UK Intelligence

European PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 09:15
Russian forces suffer fewer losses in April as they shift to defence – UK Intelligence
Russian occupiers. Photo by RIA News

UK Defence Intelligence has estimated that the losses of the Russian occupying forces significantly decreased in April compared to previous months, apparently due to a shift to defence.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD noted that Russia’s average daily casualty rate is likely to have decreased by about 30% in April 2023 after being particularly high in January-March.

UK Intelligence analysts estimated that the figures released by the Ukrainian General Staff suggested a decrease in Russia’s casualty rate from an average of 776 military personnel per day to 568 in April.

Quote: "Defence Intelligence cannot verify Ukraine’s exact methodology, but the general trend is likely accurate. Russia’s losses have highly likely reduced as their attempted winter offensive has failed to achieve its objectives, and Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian offensive operations," UK Intelligence stated.

Details: UK Defence Intelligence also said that while the soil conditions in the spring indeed make it difficult to conduct combat operations, Russian propaganda exaggerated the impact of this factor on Ukraine's expected counteroffensive.

The UK intelligence community reported that the defence lines built by the Russian forces along the Zaporizhzhia front may pose some difficulties for the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but their effectiveness will depend on whether sufficient personnel with artillery support are available.

