Ukrainian defenders have small success to south of Kreminna

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 April 2023, 10:41
SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATEMAP.LIVE

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have made minor gains south of Kreminna as of 24 April and are striking at Russian logistics hubs in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 24 April

Quote from ISW: "Geolocated footage posted on April 24 shows that Ukrainian forces have made marginal advances northeast of Verkhnokamianske (18km south of Kreminna) and southeast of Bilohorivka (12km south of Kreminna) on unspecified dates."

Details: Ukrainian forces have also reportedly continued to strike Russian logistics hubs in the rear areas of Luhansk Oblast.

As ISW states, on 23 and 24 April, Russian forces continued ground attacks in and around Bakhmut but did not achieve any confirmed territorial success in the city.

Advertisement: