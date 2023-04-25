All Sections
Court seizes assets worth over US$26 million from pro-Kremlin ex-MP's wife

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 25 April 2023, 10:46
A court has seized over UAH 1 billion [roughly US$26,170,000] worth of assets belonging to Oksana Marchenko with respect to Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant JSC. Marchenko is the wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "The court's decision concerns 13.7% of the company's shares, which Medvedchuk's wife holds through four offshore companies."

Details: In order to prevent the alienation or disposal of these securities and all corporate rights, the court granted the application made by SSU investigators, which had been approved by the oblast prosecutor's office.

Assets and property worth more than UAH 5.6 billion [roughly US$146,590,000 – ed.], the ultimate beneficiary of which is Marchenko, had previously been seized.

These include corporate rights worth UAH 2.6 billion [roughly US$68,000,000], real estate, land plots and vehicles, and registered shares in three oblast power distribution companies worth over UAH 3 billion [roughly US$78,500,000], which she holds through offshore companies.

Background: On 11 April, the SSU reportedly put Marchenko on the wanted list. The information on the arrest warrant states that Marchenko is a person who is hiding from pre-trial investigation authorities. The date of her disappearance is also indicated: 24 March 2023.

