Second body recovered from under rubble of Kupiansk museum

The body of another woman was found under the rubble of the local history museum in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, after the Russian attack. The death toll has risen to two people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "While clearing the rubble of the museum building in Kupiansk, which was hit by a Russian S-300 missile this morning, search and rescue workers found the body of a second woman."

Background: On 25 April, the Russian military struck the building of the local history museum in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. It was reported at the time that an employee of the museum was killed and 10 more people were injured.

Oleh Syniehubov has said that there are no military facilities anywhere near the museum hit with a S-300 missile.

