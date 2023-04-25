Russia accusing Ukraine of using grain corridors militarily is untruthful manipulation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The Russian Ministry of Defence's accusation that Ukraine is using grain corridors to attack occupied Sevastopol with drones is an untruthful manipulation by the aggressor country.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne news outlet

Quote from Yusov: "The recent events in Crimea have been exclusively related to military facilities and have nothing to do with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is about Ukrainian ports and civilian ports when it comes to the territory under Ukrainian control."

Advertisement:

Details: Yusov has said that when it comes to Crimea, it is about the occupied territory and military facilities of the occupiers. "Ukraine complies with its international obligations, including fulfilling all obligations related to the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Yusov stressed.

Background:

On 17 April, the Russian side blocked ship inspections in Turkish territorial waters for the second time.

The G7 countries called for the prolongation, full implementation and expansion of the critical agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

On the night of 23-24 April, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet was attacked by surface drones.

The Russian Ministry of Defence accused Ukraine of violating the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Sevastopol using grain corridors.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





