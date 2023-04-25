Russian Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of violating "grain agreement"

The Russian Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of violating the "grain agreement", saying that Ukrainian drones have allegedly attacked Sevastopol, using "grain corridors".

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that on 23 March and 24 April, Ukraine allegedly carried out attacks on the Black Sea Fleet’s base in the city of Sevastopol and on civilian infrastructure facilities in Crimea, using humanitarian corridors used for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The ministry said that Ukrainian unmanned boats were allegedly launched from the sea port in Odesa, designated for the implementation of the "Black Sea initiative".

By doing this, the Russian Defence Ministry states, Ukraine allegedly "jeopardised the next extension of the ‘grain agreement’ after 18 May this year".

Background:

The Russian side blocked ship inspections in Turkish territorial waters for the second time on 17 April.

The G7 countries have called for the extension, full implementation and expansion of the crucial agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", said on the night of 23-24 April that the Russian Black Sea Fleet was repelling a surface drone attack on the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!