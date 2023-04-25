All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of violating "grain agreement"

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 00:58
Russian Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of violating grain agreement
BARGE WITH UKRAINIAN GRAIN, GETTY IMAGESBARGE WITH UKRAINIAN GRAIN, GETTY IMAGES

The Russian Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of violating the "grain agreement", saying that Ukrainian drones have allegedly attacked Sevastopol, using "grain corridors".

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that on 23 March and 24 April, Ukraine allegedly carried out attacks on the Black Sea Fleet’s base in the city of Sevastopol and on civilian infrastructure facilities in Crimea, using humanitarian corridors used for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The ministry said that Ukrainian unmanned boats were allegedly launched from the sea port in Odesa, designated for the implementation of the "Black Sea initiative".

By doing this, the Russian Defence Ministry states, Ukraine allegedly "jeopardised the next extension of the ‘grain agreement’ after 18 May this year".

Background:

  • The Russian side blocked ship inspections in Turkish territorial waters for the second time on 17 April.
  • The G7 countries have called for the extension, full implementation and expansion of the crucial agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.
  • Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", said on the night of 23-24 April that the Russian Black Sea Fleet was repelling a surface drone attack on the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: