Russia reacts to UK supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 03:43
CHALLENGER 2 TANK, PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The United Kingdom has sent thousands of rounds of Challenger 2 tank ammunition to Ukraine, including depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds. Russia claimed that Britain was "responsible" for this.

Source: Statement from James Heappey, UK Minister of State (Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans); Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, quoting a comment from the Russian Embassy in London

Quote from Heappey: "We have sent thousands of rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition to Ukraine, including depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds. For operational security reasons, we will not comment on Ukrainian usage rates for the rounds provided."

Details: Russia has responded to Heappey‘s statement.

The Russian Embassy in London stated that "the UK will not be able to avoid responsibility for the consequences of the use of depleted uranium ammunition that they supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Advertisement: