Draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war against Russia presented in Washington

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 04:04
Draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war against Russia presented in Washington
A bipartisan draft resolution of the US House of Representatives "On the Position of the House of Representatives on the Conditions for Ukraine's Victory" has been presented in Washington.

Source: Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, on Facebook

Quote: "Chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission Congressman Joe Wilson (Republican), Co-Chair Steve Cohen (Democrat) and Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus Marcy Kaptur (Democrat) held a press briefing with the participation of Viktor Yushchenko, the third President of Ukraine."

Details: Markarova said that the draft resolution was presented on Capitol Hill.

The document states that the U.S. House of Representatives:

  1. Reaffirms that it is the policy of the United States that Ukraine defeat the invasion [by the Russian Federation] and restore its internationally recognised borders of 1991;
  2. Believes that peace after Ukraine's victory should be secured through Ukraine's integration into NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions, which is consistent with the long-term policy of the United States;
  3. Declares that the United States must work with its allies and partners to ensure the following:
  • Russia is to pay reparations to Ukraine;
  • the international community shall provide assistance in rebuilding Ukraine;
  • the leadership of the Russian Federation shall be brought to justice for this war of aggression;
  • justice shall be restored for the victims of the crimes committed by Russia during the invasion.
 

