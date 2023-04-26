All Sections
Quality prevails over quantity – Special Operations Forces commander in Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 April 2023, 07:15
Quality prevails over quantity – Special Operations Forces commander in Bakhmut
VIKTOR KHORENKO WITH FIGHTERS OF THE SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES IN BAKHMUT. PHOTO OF SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES

Brigadier General Viktor Khorenko, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, has visited Bakhmut, the hottest point of the front, familiarised himself with the current situation and talked with the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces units defending this settlement.

Source: Special Operations Forces' press service

Details: It was noted that despite the superiority of Russian forces and large-scale attacks aimed at destroying city blocks, Special Operations Forces operators are attacking the invaders in key areas, killing their personnel and performing a number of other tasks, hindering the advance of Russian troops and their attempts to capture the city.

PHOTO OF SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES

Khorenko emphasised the importance of the work of special-purpose groups during the defence of Bakhmut and noted the professionalism of the Special Operations Forces' fighters.

Quote: "Indeed, the situation in Bakhmut is difficult, but who, if not you, knows what to do and how to act in the current conditions. Your work here once again proves that the Special Operations Forces primarily has an advantage of quality over quantity."

 

Advertisement: