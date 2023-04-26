All Sections
Loud night in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Russian forces use drones, aircraft and artillery

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 08:47
Loud night in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Russian forces use drones, aircraft and artillery
PHOTO FROM YURII MALASHKO'S TELEGRAM

Russian troops carried out 67 attacks on territorial hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 26 April, causing no casualties but dealing some destruction.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A loud night for Zaporizhzhia Oblast is over. The enemy has carried out 67 attacks on 19 hromadas, particularly 53 artillery shelling, six multiple rocket launchers attacks, seven UAV attacks, and an air strike.

Fortunately, no people were harmed. 37 cases of destruction have been recorded."

Background: The sounds of explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after the air-raid warning was issued on the night of 26 April.

Advertisement: