All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Loud night in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Russian forces use drones, aircraft and artillery

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 08:47
Loud night in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Russian forces use drones, aircraft and artillery
PHOTO FROM YURII MALASHKO'S TELEGRAM

Russian troops carried out 67 attacks on territorial hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 26 April, causing no casualties but dealing some destruction.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A loud night for Zaporizhzhia Oblast is over. The enemy has carried out 67 attacks on 19 hromadas, particularly 53 artillery shelling, six multiple rocket launchers attacks, seven UAV attacks, and an air strike.

Fortunately, no people were harmed. 37 cases of destruction have been recorded."

Background: The sounds of explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after the air-raid warning was issued on the night of 26 April.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: