All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


French minister explains what he meant by saying Ukraine will join EU "in 15–20 years"

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 10:54

French Transport Minister Clément Beaune has explained his recent comment that Ukraine’s accession to the EU might take 15–20 years.

Source: Beaune in an interview with European Pravda

Details: In May 2022, before the European Council granted the status of candidate state to Ukraine, Beaune, who was then Secretary of State for European Affairs, said that Ukraine would not be able to join the EU in one or two years and that its accession process would last 15 to 20 years.

Advertisement:

"When I said in May [it would take] 15 to 20 years, it was to say, let’s not imagine that it can be done overnight," Beaune explained.

He said that he made the remark a month before the decision to grant candidacy to Ukraine was taken, and that he intended to communicate the message to EU member states, not just Ukraine.

"There will be next steps. It’s not all of a sudden that when you grant candidate status, the day after, or the week after, or the month after, a country – Ukraine is one – is joining the family," the French minister said.

He expressed confidence that the EU’s commitment to allow Ukraine to accede as quickly as possible "is a very solid one", despite the war and the need to reconstruct and rebuild the country.

"There will be new institutions, new European Parliament, new European Commission next year, and I’m totally sure, I can guarantee 100% that the commitment made by the EU will remain. And then the speed depends on efforts and circumstances," Beaune added.

Previously: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to Beaune’s 2022 remark by saying that Beaune’s assessment would not affect Kyiv's European integration drive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: