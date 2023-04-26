Russia's nuclear threats come from fear of inevitable defeat – Ukrainian Security and Defence Council Secretary

Russian top officials are resorting to nuclear threats as the Kremlin now increasingly understands that the defeat of their army on the Ukrainian frontline is inevitable.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on Twitter

Quote: "Any threats suggesting the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation are an indicator of powerlessness and fear."

Details: Danilov said that the more the situation worsens for the occupiers on the frontline, the more they will turn to hysterical "nuclear" threats.

The Secretary of the National Security Council is confident that this is an indicator of the Kremlin’s understanding of its inevitable defeat and the reckoning that would follow.

Earlier: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has said that nuclear weapons are a "staple" for Russia ["spiritual staples" – a phrase that became popular after Putin used it in 2012, meaning spiritual unity and values of Russian society. From then on, it was used quite often by Russian officials – ed.]. He said that Russia could be the first to use nuclear weapons if agression is found against it that threatens the existence of the state."

