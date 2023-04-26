All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's nuclear threats come from fear of inevitable defeat – Ukrainian Security and Defence Council Secretary

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 April 2023, 12:28
Russia's nuclear threats come from fear of inevitable defeat – Ukrainian Security and Defence Council Secretary
OLEKSII DANILOV, PHOTO FROM GETTY IMAGES

Russian top officials are resorting to nuclear threats as the Kremlin now increasingly understands that the defeat of their army on the Ukrainian frontline is inevitable. 

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on Twitter

Quote: "Any threats suggesting the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation are an indicator of powerlessness and fear."

Advertisement:

Details: Danilov said that the more the situation worsens for the occupiers on the frontline, the more they will turn to hysterical "nuclear" threats. 

The Secretary of the National Security Council is confident that this is an indicator of the Kremlin’s understanding of its inevitable defeat and the reckoning that would follow. 

Earlier: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has said that nuclear weapons are a "staple" for Russia ["spiritual staples" – a phrase that became popular after Putin used it in 2012, meaning spiritual unity and values of Russian society. From then on, it was used quite often by Russian officials – ed.]. He said that Russia could be the first to use nuclear weapons if agression is found against it that threatens the existence of the state."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: