All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Militants in "Donetsk People's Republic" sentence Ukrainian marine to 22 years in prison

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 April 2023, 14:08
Militants in Donetsk People's Republic sentence Ukrainian marine to 22 years in prison
Photo from Lubinets's Telegram

A sham court of the illegal "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") has sentenced Andrii Petrenko, a Ukrainian marine, to 22 years in prison.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Details: According to Lubinets, the Russian-controlled "supreme court" of the unrecognised "DPR" has sentenced Andrii Petrenko, a soldier of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to 22 years' imprisonment in a high-security penal colony.

Advertisement:

He was found guilty of killing a civilian during the battle for Mariupol in March 2022.

An unlawful investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee concluded that the Ukrainian soldier shot and killed a resident of Mariupol with a sniper rifle.

Andrii Petrenko was accused under Russian law of "murder for political and ideological reasons, ill-treatment of civilians, and the use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict" (Articles 105(2) and 356(1) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The occupiers have also claimed that the Ukrainian serviceman supposedly "pleaded guilty".

Quote from Lubinets: "The fake ‘trial’ of a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast is unlawful and will have no legal effect.

The ‘verdicts’ issued by the so-called ‘courts’ of DPR/LPR quasi-entities are a gross violation of the Third Geneva Convention in terms of the right of prisoners to a fair trial and the prohibition of torture. It can be considered a war crime. Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are part of Ukraine within internationally recognised borders and are subject to the jurisdiction of Ukrainian courts. Only they have the right to administer justice on this territory.

I call on the international community to condemn the trial of Andrii Petrenko and demand that Russia immediately release him and other Ukrainian citizens who have been illegally imprisoned in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: