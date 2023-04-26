Another MiG-31 fighter jet crashes in Russia

A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in Murmansk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Russian news Telegram channel Baza

Details: Eyewitnesses filmed the plane crash. The fighter jet caught fire in mid-air and crashed into a lake near the village of Rizh-Guba. Baza reported that both the pilots, who had managed to eject, got stuck in tree branches.

Ще один МіГ-31 долітався в Росії pic.twitter.com/KpXINwDQaQ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 26, 2023

It is not yet known what caused the crash. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defenсe confirmed the plane crash, stating that the pilot was carrying out a scheduled training flight.

Background:

On 2 December 2022, a MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Primorsky Krai in the Russian Federation during a training flight.

