Another MiG-31 fighter jet crashes in Russia

A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in Murmansk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Russian news Telegram channel Baza

Details: Eyewitnesses filmed the plane crash. The fighter jet caught fire in mid-air and crashed into a lake near the village of Rizh-Guba. Baza reported that both the pilots, who had managed to eject, got stuck in tree branches.

It is not yet known what caused the crash. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defene confirmed the plane crash, stating that the pilot was carrying out a scheduled training flight.

Background:

On 2 December 2022, a MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Primorsky Krai in the Russian Federation during a training flight.

