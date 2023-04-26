Russia deploys about 370,000 troops in battles against Ukraine – Military Media Center

Russia is currently using about 369,000 soldiers and approximately 5,900 units of heavy weaponry in the war against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Military Media Center, which operates under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: According to the latest data, Russia has deployed up to 48 brigades and 122 regiments in the hostilities against Ukraine; the occupation forces amount to about 315 formations.

In total, Russia is using about 369,000 fighters and about 5,900 units of heavy weaponry against Ukrainian troops.

Quote: "The long-term plans of the Kremlin, according to available information, remain unchanged – to force the leadership of Ukraine to negotiate.

To achieve this, the occupiers will soon focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations with the aim of ousting the Defence Forces from important centres of Donetsk Oblast:

Bakhmut remains the primary goal of the enemy, namely establishing complete control over this city;

The enemy will also continue to try to capture other cities in the oblast – Avdiivka and Marinka.

At the same time, it seems extremely unlikely that Russia will conduct offensive operations from the Belarusian front in the near future.

However, the aggressor will continue to threaten Ukraine’s civilian and military infrastructure by launching large-scale missile attacks.

Thus, Russia continues the full-scale armed aggression and, based on the latest information, has not given up its plans to destroy Ukraine as an independent state."

