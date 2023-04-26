All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deploys about 370,000 troops in battles against Ukraine – Military Media Center

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 April 2023, 18:14
Russia deploys about 370,000 troops in battles against Ukraine – Military Media Center

Russia is currently using about 369,000 soldiers and approximately 5,900 units of heavy weaponry in the war against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Military Media Center, which operates under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: According to the latest data, Russia has deployed up to 48 brigades and 122 regiments in the hostilities against Ukraine; the occupation forces amount to about 315 formations.

Advertisement:

In total, Russia is using about 369,000 fighters and about 5,900 units of heavy weaponry against Ukrainian troops.

Quote: "The long-term plans of the Kremlin, according to available information, remain unchanged – to force the leadership of Ukraine to negotiate.

To achieve this, the occupiers will soon focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations with the aim of ousting the Defence Forces from important centres of Donetsk Oblast:

  • Bakhmut remains the primary goal of the enemy, namely establishing complete control over this city;
  • The enemy will also continue to try to capture other cities in the oblast – Avdiivka and Marinka.

At the same time, it seems extremely unlikely that Russia will conduct offensive operations from the Belarusian front in the near future.

However, the aggressor will continue to threaten Ukraine’s civilian and military infrastructure by launching large-scale missile attacks.

Thus, Russia continues the full-scale armed aggression and, based on the latest information, has not given up its plans to destroy Ukraine as an independent state."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: