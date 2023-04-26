Xi tells Zelenskyy about "points" and "steps" to be taken to end war

During a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined his vision of the steps that should be taken to end the war in Ukraine.

Quote: "Xi noted his proposals of four points about what must be done [for a peaceful settlement – ed.], four things the international community must do together and three observations [regarding the course of the war – ed.], saying that on this basis, China released its Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis."

"China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis.

Xi pointed out that bilateral relations [between Ukraine and China – ed.] have gone through 31 years of development and reached the level of strategic partnership, which has boosted the respective development and revitalisation of the two countries."

"China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis, Xi said, adding that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China would not sit idly by, nor would it add oil to the fire, still less exploit the situation for self gains."

Details: Xi also noted that mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of bilateral relations. He reiterated that on the nuclear issue, all relevant parties "should remain calm and exercise restraint". The Chinese president also said that he would continue to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Chinese state-owned news agency notes several times that Xi spoke about the "crisis in Ukraine", which, in particular, has a significant impact on the international landscape.

Quote: "On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace, and its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace, [Xi] said."



Background:

On the afternoon of 26 April, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first conversation between the two leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

China will send China's former ambassador to Russia, Li Hui, as a special representative to Ukraine and other countries to communicate on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis" [war – ed.].

