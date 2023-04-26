All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Xi tells Zelenskyy about "points" and "steps" to be taken to end war

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 26 April 2023, 20:12
Xi tells Zelenskyy about points and steps to be taken to end war

During a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined his vision of the steps that should be taken to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Chinese state-owned agency Хіnhua

Quote: "Xi noted his proposals of four points about what must be done [for a peaceful settlement – ed.], four things the international community must do together and three observations [regarding the course of the war – ed.], saying that on this basis, China released its Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis."

"China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis.

Advertisement:

Xi pointed out that bilateral relations [between Ukraine and China – ed.] have gone through 31 years of development and reached the level of strategic partnership, which has boosted the respective development and revitalisation of the two countries."

"China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis, Xi said, adding that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China would not sit idly by, nor would it add oil to the fire, still less exploit the situation for self gains."

Details: Xi also noted that mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of bilateral relations. He reiterated that on the nuclear issue, all relevant parties "should remain calm and exercise restraint". The Chinese president also said that he would continue to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Chinese state-owned news agency notes several times that Xi spoke about the "crisis in Ukraine", which, in particular, has a significant impact on the international landscape.

Quote: "On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace, and its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace, [Xi] said."

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 26 April, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first conversation between the two leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
  • China will send China's former ambassador to Russia, Li Hui, as a special representative to Ukraine and other countries to communicate on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis" [war – ed.].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: