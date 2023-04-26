All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


China to send its former ambassador to Russia on visit to Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 16:30
China to send its former ambassador to Russia on visit to Ukraine
Li Hui, photo from TASS

Li Hui, a special representative of the People's Republic of China who is a former Chinese ambassador to Russia, is to be sent to Ukraine and other countries for talks on regulating the "Ukrainian crisis" [the war – ed.]. 

Source: Xinhua, citing remarks made by the leader of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; CNN, citing a briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Details: It is reported that the purpose of his visit will be to conduct in-depth communication with all parties regarding the political settlement of the "crisis" in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Update: The Chinese Foreign Ministry clarified that the envoy to Ukraine and "other countries" will be Li Hui, who is a former Chinese ambassador to Russia [from 2009 to 2019 – ed.]. The ministry did not specify when Li would make the trip or which other countries he would be visiting.

Xinhua later reported: President Xi said he appreciated President Zelenskyy's continued focus on developing Sino-Ukrainian ties and cooperation with China, and thanked Ukraine for providing significant assistance in evacuating Chinese citizens last year.

During the phone call with Zelenskyy, Xi noted that bilateral relations between Ukraine and China have undergone 31 years of development and reached the level of strategic partnership. Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xi said, is the political foundation of bilateral relations.

China's desire to develop relations with Ukraine is consistent and clear, Xi said, adding that regardless of how the international situation changes, China is ready to work with Ukraine to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Previously: 

Background: 

  • On 16 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that he had discussed the principles of establishing peace in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.
  • On 20-22 April, Xi Jinping paid an official visit to the Russian Federation, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
  • It was reported earlier that Chinese leader Xi Jinping planned to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.
  • On 24 February, Zelenskyy said that he would like to have a bilateral meeting with the Chinese leader.
  • Before that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: