Radiation does not recognise state borders, just like Russia – Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine held a conversation with IAEA Director Grossi on the anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster, during which he discussed the threat of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) artificially created by Russia.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the evening speech

Quote: "The anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster is the right day to remind everyone in the world how fragile our security is. And even more so when the threat of a radiation catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, artificially created by Russia, has been looming every day and every minute for more than a year already.

Advertisement:

Only Ukraine's full control over the ZNPP can restore full security not only for our country, but also for the entire Europe and the whole world.

Radiation does not recognise state borders, just like the Russian Federation. And only full compliance with the rules can guarantee safety."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Grossi for the social initiative of medical support for the staff of all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!