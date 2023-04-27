Special Operations Forces show unique footage of their commander's arrival in Bakhmut

The Special Operations Forces have released a video showing Brigadier General Viktor Khorenko's visit to Bakhmut.

Source: the press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The day before, the Special Operations Forces reported that Khorenko, the SOF commander, had visited the city where the fiercest battles with the occupiers are taking place, and now the Ukrainian fighters have shared some footage from a GoPro camera.

Advertisement:

The exact time of the visit is not disclosed (the first shots were taken in the daylight, the last ones were taken through a night vision device – ed.). As can be understood from the video, Khorenko and his team broke through to Bakhmut, as the defenders of the fortress city do every day, along the road that is constantly under Russian fire.

As the press service of the Special Operations Forces explained to Ukrainska Pravda, Khorenko visited the positions of his soldiers to assess the situation with his own eyes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!