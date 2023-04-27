All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces show unique footage of their commander's arrival in Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 April 2023, 06:32
Special Operations Forces show unique footage of their commander's arrival in Bakhmut
Viktor Khorenko in Bakhmut. Photo by Special Operations Forces

The Special Operations Forces have released a video showing Brigadier General Viktor Khorenko's visit to Bakhmut.

Source: the press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The day before, the Special Operations Forces reported that Khorenko, the SOF commander, had visited the city where the fiercest battles with the occupiers are taking place, and now the Ukrainian fighters have shared some footage from a GoPro camera.

Advertisement:

The exact time of the visit is not disclosed (the first shots were taken in the daylight, the last ones were taken through a night vision device – ed.). As can be understood from the video, Khorenko and his team broke through to Bakhmut, as the defenders of the fortress city do every day, along the road that is constantly under Russian fire.

As the press service of the Special Operations Forces explained to Ukrainska Pravda, Khorenko visited the positions of his soldiers to assess the situation with his own eyes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: