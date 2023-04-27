Explosion in Melitopol: collaborator Mishchenko killed

Oleksandr Mishchenko, a collaborator who worked in law enforcement, was killed in a morning explosion in temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, legitimate Mayor of Melitopol, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast; occupation administration of Melitopol on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel Mash in Donbas

Quote from Fedorov: "At 04:00, machine gun fire started in the city, and at 05:20, there was a single explosion, which was quite loud, at approximately building number 67 on Heroiv Ukrainy Street. It was heard from at least 10 nearby houses. We are well aware that one of the collaborators, who worked in law enforcement, lived at this address."

Details: Fedorov has reiterated that the occupiers also reported one victim who was taken to hospital.

Fedorov did not reveal the name of the collaborator at first, noting that the data was still being confirmed.

"But most likely, there will be one less collaborator and law enforcement officer, and he will no longer be able to position himself as one of the heads of the law enforcement body in occupied Melitopol," Fedorov concluded.

The occupiers reported that an improvised explosive device had detonated.

The Russian Telegram channel has stated that Oleksandr Mishchenko, a 42-year-old police officer, was the target.

The explosion occurred in the entryway of the house. Mishchenko reportedly died in hospital.

Update: Later, Fedorov confirmed the name of the collaborator.

Quote from Fedorov: "Kobzon meets his ‘hero’. Collaborator Oleksandr Mishchenko went to the concert [the phrase "go to Kobzon’s concert" means that an occupier or a collaborator was killed and went to Kobzon’s concert in an afterlife; the late Iosif Kobzon was a pro-Kremlin singer – ed.]. He got off on the wrong foot when he left the house this morning. He died in hospital."

Details: According to the mayor of Melitopol, prior to the full-scale invasion, Mishchenko was the head of Pryazovske police station.

After the occupation, he went over to the Russian side and persuaded his employees to become traitors.

Updated: Collaborator Vladimir Rogov later reported that two police officers had been injured in the explosion and had been taken to hospital, where one of them died.

Rogov blames the Ukrainian authorities for the explosion.

Відео з місця вибуху у Мелітополі, де один колаборант загинув, а інший дістав поранення. Відео з Telegram колаборанта Володимира Рогова pic.twitter.com/zAZQMMNPQh — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 27, 2023

Background:

Earlier, Fedorov said that at dawn on 27 April, a single explosion occurred in the centre of temporarily occupied Melitopol.

