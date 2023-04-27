All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine releases video of informer being detained in liberated Lyman

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 April 2023, 11:20
Security Service of Ukraine releases video of informer being detained in liberated Lyman
screenshot

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed and detained an informant who had been passing on information about the locations of Ukrainian defenders in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast to the occupiers.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The ‘area of special attention’ of the defendant included the locations and movements of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine on the territory of liberated Lyman.

In addition, he passed the coordinates of local railway infrastructure facilities to the aggressor."

Details: SSU officers detained the man while he was performing a reconnaissance task.

The informant turned out to be an unemployed resident of Lyman who was in contact with a fighter from the occupation force of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

Having received his instructions, he would walk around the territory of the liberated city and record the locations of Ukrainian defenders and infrastructure facilities.

The informant then passed the data to the fighter using the banned Russian social network Odnoklassniki (Classmates).

SSU investigators have served him with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-1.7 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assisting armed formations of the aggressor state in conducting hostilities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

The man is currently in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

