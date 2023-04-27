Bohdan Bitik, Ukrainian fixer for La Repubblica, killed in Kherson

On 26 April, Bohdan Bitik, a Ukrainian reporter for the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson. He had been working with the newspaper's correspondent Corrado Zunino.

Quote from La Repubblica: "Our correspondent Corrado Zunino and his fixer Bohdan Bitik were ambushed, most likely by Russian snipers, in Kherson in Ukraine's south. Unfortunately, Bitik did not survive and was killed. He leaves a wife and son. Corrado, who was wounded in the shoulder, was taken to the Kherson civilian hospital."

For reference: A fixer is a local hired guide or coordinator who assists foreign journalists, most often when covering wars or conflicts. They solve or "fix" issues related to logistics, finding sources, translation, accommodation and other everyday issues.

Details: Zunino said that they passed three checkpoints; Bitik talked to the Ukrainian soldiers, and they let them through without any problems, as it was not a war zone.

Then the journalists’ car was fired on. Zunino said that he heard a hissing sound and saw Bitik lying on the ground and not moving, so he began to crawl away from the firing line and then ran away.

The journalist said he was wounded four times, but received medical assistance. Zunino also added that he tried to call Bitik several times, but he did not answer.

La Repubblica reports that Bitik and Zunino clearly identified themselves as media representatives. They wore jackets with the word Press on them. Both had worked hard to cover the war in Ukraine.

It is noted that the ambush took place near the Kherson Bridge. It is currently difficult to recover Bitik's body due to the presence of snipers.

On 26 April, it was reported that Corrado Zunino was injured at the entrance to Kherson after the car in which he was travelling with his camera was fired on.

