European Parliament Committee approves extension of duty-free regime for Ukraine for another year

European PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 12:40
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The European Parliament's Committee on International Trade has decided to extend the suspension of EU import duties on Ukrainian exports for another year to support the Ukrainian economy.

Source: European Parliament’s press service on 27 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Members of the International Trade Committee have approved a proposal to extend the suspension of import duties, anti-dumping duties, and safeguard measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year amid Russia's aggressive war, limiting Ukraine's ability to trade with the rest of the world.

The suspension of tariffs applies to fruits and vegetables subjected to the entry price system, as well as agricultural products and processed products subject to tariff quotas.

Ukrainian industrial goods are not subject to duties from 1 January 2023 under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, so they are not included in the new proposal.

The European Commission states that the EU is Ukraine's largest trading partner. The EU accounted for 39.5% of Ukraine's trade in 2021.

Ukraine is the EU's 15th largest trading partner, accounting for about 1.2% of the EU's total trade.

Background: The permanent representatives of the European Union member states are expected to vote on the extension of duty-free imports of goods from Ukraine on 28 April.

Last May, the EU Council decided to lift all duties and quotas on exports from Ukraine for a year in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The European Commission approved a formal proposal to extend Ukraine's autonomous trade measures for another year in February 2023.

