Explosion occurred near St Petersburg, creating 6-metre crater

An explosion occurred in the suburbs of Saint Petersburg, Russia, on the territory of an abandoned thermal power plant on the evening of 26 April, creating a six-metre-wide crater.

Source: Russian news agency Fontanka; Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: Russian media report that an explosion occurred in the city of Pavlovsk, and was heard by "the whole city". An abandoned building of a thermal power plant stood there. Now in its place is a crater six metres in diameter and 1.5 metres deep. Bomb disposal experts could not find out what caused the explosion.

Quote from Fontanka: "There is allegedly a crater from the explosion, but there are no traces of the device. So far, it has been established as an unidentified object with no shrapnel."

More details: On Thursday afternoon, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed the explosion of an "unidentified device" on the territory of the thermal power plant and opened a criminal case on the illegal acquisition and storage of explosives.

Media outlets do not rule out the possibility that the explosion was caused by a Second World War-era shell.

