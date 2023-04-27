All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Injured La Repubblica journalist ignored warnings from military – Centre for Strategic Communication

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 April 2023, 17:19
Injured La Repubblica journalist ignored warnings from military – Centre for Strategic Communication
Corrado Zunino. Photo: La Repubblica

Corrado Zunino, a journalist for Italian media outlet La Repubblica who was injured while working in Kherson Oblast, ignored the warnings of Ukrainian troops.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security (CSCIS)

Quote: "Zunino failed to inform the responsible press officers that he was working in the city of Kherson. While in Kherson, he ignored the warnings of Ukrainian soldiers about the danger and their shouts [in English] of ‘Danger, sir!’"

Advertisement:

Details: Zunino and his assistant, Ukrainian journalist Bohdan Bitik, were the victims of an ambush, most likely by Russian snipers.

Zunino also broke the safety rules for journalists working in an area of combat action. As the group leader, he was obliged to make sure not only that the members of his group wore vests labelled PRESS, but that the vests were bulletproof.

Background:

  • On 26 April, it was reported that Corrado Zunino, a correspondent for La Repubblica, had been injured at the entrance to the city of Kherson after the vehicle he was travelling in with his fixer was attacked by Russian forces.
  • Later it was revealed that Bohdan Bitik, a Ukrainian fixer for La Repubblica who worked with Zunino, died in the Russian attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: