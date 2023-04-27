All Sections
Injured La Repubblica journalist ignored warnings from military – Centre for Strategic Communication

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 April 2023, 17:19
Injured La Repubblica journalist ignored warnings from military – Centre for Strategic Communication
Corrado Zunino. Photo: La Repubblica

Corrado Zunino, a journalist for Italian media outlet La Repubblica who was injured while working in Kherson Oblast, ignored the warnings of Ukrainian troops.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security (CSCIS)

Quote: "Zunino failed to inform the responsible press officers that he was working in the city of Kherson. While in Kherson, he ignored the warnings of Ukrainian soldiers about the danger and their shouts [in English] of ‘Danger, sir!’"

Details: Zunino and his assistant, Ukrainian journalist Bohdan Bitik, were the victims of an ambush, most likely by Russian snipers.

Zunino also broke the safety rules for journalists working in an area of combat action. As the group leader, he was obliged to make sure not only that the members of his group wore vests labelled PRESS, but that the vests were bulletproof.

Background:

  • On 26 April, it was reported that Corrado Zunino, a correspondent for La Repubblica, had been injured at the entrance to the city of Kherson after the vehicle he was travelling in with his fixer was attacked by Russian forces.
  • Later it was revealed that Bohdan Bitik, a Ukrainian fixer for La Repubblica who worked with Zunino, died in the Russian attack.

