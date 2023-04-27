All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poltava Oblast judge suspected of having worked for FSB in Berdiansk

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 17:18
Poltava Oblast judge suspected of having worked for FSB in Berdiansk

Law enforcement officers have exposed an accomplice of the Russians from Berdiansk who "administered justice" in Poltava Oblast. A notice of suspicion of treason has been served on the judge.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Details: The Deputy Prosecutor General has served the chair of a district court in Poltava Oblast with a notice of suspicion of treason.

 

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, the judge in question is Larisa Bohomolova, who has chaired the Poltava District Court since July 2022.

According to the investigation, in the spring of 2022, following the Russian military occupation of the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the local judge, ignoring her oath to the Ukrainian people, began to actively cooperate with the secret services and representatives of the aggressor country.

To fulfil the task assigned by her handlers, the woman provided the Russians with information on pro-Ukrainian employees of the justice system and fostered a positive attitude towards the occupation authorities among the staff of the Berdiansk City District Court.

She collected and transmitted information on the movement of the Ukrainian military in Donetsk Oblast. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), in late March 2022 she provided the invaders with information on the movement of three soldiers of the Azov Special Forces Detachment from Mariupol to the Mangush area.

With the help of her tip-off, the invaders then attempted to establish the whereabouts of the Ukrainian military.

The woman also assisted the invaders in recruiting staff for the so-called "Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations" that was illegally formed in Berdiansk. 

After some time, the suspect left Berdiansk for Ukrainian-controlled territory, heading one of the district courts in Poltava Oblast.

SSU officers uncovered the perpetrator and gradually documented her criminal actions.

The issues of removing the defendant from office and choosing a preventive measure (detention) are currently being discussed.

 

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: