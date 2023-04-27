Poltava Oblast judge suspected of having worked for FSB in Berdiansk

Law enforcement officers have exposed an accomplice of the Russians from Berdiansk who "administered justice" in Poltava Oblast. A notice of suspicion of treason has been served on the judge.

Details: The Deputy Prosecutor General has served the chair of a district court in Poltava Oblast with a notice of suspicion of treason.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, the judge in question is Larisa Bohomolova, who has chaired the Poltava District Court since July 2022.

According to the investigation, in the spring of 2022, following the Russian military occupation of the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the local judge, ignoring her oath to the Ukrainian people, began to actively cooperate with the secret services and representatives of the aggressor country.

To fulfil the task assigned by her handlers, the woman provided the Russians with information on pro-Ukrainian employees of the justice system and fostered a positive attitude towards the occupation authorities among the staff of the Berdiansk City District Court.

She collected and transmitted information on the movement of the Ukrainian military in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), in late March 2022 she provided the invaders with information on the movement of three soldiers of the Azov Special Forces Detachment from Mariupol to the Mangush area.

With the help of her tip-off, the invaders then attempted to establish the whereabouts of the Ukrainian military.

The woman also assisted the invaders in recruiting staff for the so-called "Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations" that was illegally formed in Berdiansk.

After some time, the suspect left Berdiansk for Ukrainian-controlled territory, heading one of the district courts in Poltava Oblast.

SSU officers uncovered the perpetrator and gradually documented her criminal actions.

The issues of removing the defendant from office and choosing a preventive measure (detention) are currently being discussed.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

