All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian athletes are not obliged to condemn Russian aggression in order to participate in competitions

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 18:04
Russian athletes are not obliged to condemn Russian aggression in order to participate in competitions

The Russian and Belarusian athletes will sign a declaration in which they commit to meeting the neutrality criteria in order to return to international competitions.

Source: Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne, citing the interview of Francesco Ricci Bitti, President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), for the media outlet L’Equipe

Details: Bitti explained that at the moment, the declarations for the Russian and Belarusian athletes are being developed. The athletes will not be required to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine in writing for security reasons.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The athletes will receive a declaration to sign. But they will not be required to indicate that they are against the war – in Russia, it is considered a criminal offence.

We are working on the declaration, relying on legal support. The Formula One pilots are already doing this (signing the declaration – ed.). Some federations, like a swimming one, are ahead of us; we will try to balance it out, but it is not easy."

Details: At the moment, the Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Wimbledon tennis contest are being required to sign the declaration to participate in the competition.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: