Ukraine developing several versions of unmanned underwater vehicles

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 20:51
Ukrainian torpedo, Photo by Militarnyi

Ukraine’s military-industrial complex is developing an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) with several different versions of torpedoes.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military blog

Details: A prototype of the torpedo has already been presented at the Brave1 exhibition; Brave1 is a Ukrainian defence technology platform.

The UUV’s range is expected to reach up to 2,000 kilometres. It can localise the source of potential jamming and can remain in standby mode for up to three months.

The drone automatically scans the area of its deployment with 3D sonar, a hydrophone, and a camera to help create mine maps to aid future demining efforts.

The UUV navigates using a GPS guidance system or an inertial navigation system when GPS is unavailable (for example, underwater) or when the signal is jammed. It uses video and thermal imaging cameras, as well as a neural network, to identify targets. The UUV’s guidance system relies on passive sonar, which uses a system of hydrophones to identify and track underwater and surface targets. The drone also includes ultrasonic (active) sonars to detect close-range targets. It tracks and identifies objects by size.

Three versions are being developed: TLK 1000 (4-12 metres); TLK 400 (4-6 metres); TLK 150 (2.5 metres).

Україна розробляє три варіанти торпеди
Ukraine is developing three variants of torpedoes
Photo: Militarnyi

The TLK 150 will be equipped with an electric motor, have a 100-kilometre range, and be able to carry up to 20-50 kilograms of explosives.

The TLK 400 will carry 500 kilograms of explosives and have a range of 1,200 kilometres.

The TLK 1000 will have a range of 2,000 kilometres and will be able to carry up to 5,000 kilograms of explosives.

Українські розробки підводного безпілотника
Ukrainian developments of an underwater drone
Photo: Militarnyi

Previously: In March, volunteers presented a new version of a Ukrainian unmanned underwater vehicle.

Previously: In March, volunteers presented a new version of a Ukrainian unmanned underwater vehicle.

