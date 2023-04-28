All Sections
US and their allies to discuss acceleration of weapons production for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 01:20
This week, the USA, together with representatives of the EU, NATO and more than 40 partner states, will hold a meeting in Brussels, where they are to talk about acceleration of the weapons production for Ukraine.

Source: Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, during a press conference 

Quote: "The meeting includes armament directors and representatives from more than 40 nations, the European Union, and NATO focused on the global effort to accelerate the sourcing, production and sustainment of capabilities that are vital to Ukraine's defence against Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion."

Background: Recently, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative of the Union of Foreign Affairs, said that the countries of the European Union are providing ammunition at the urgent request of Ukraine, and the volume of supply should increase, given the urgency of the issue.

Advertisement: