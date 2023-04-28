All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US and their allies to discuss acceleration of weapons production for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 01:20
US and their allies to discuss acceleration of weapons production for Ukraine
STOCK PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

This week, the USA, together with representatives of the EU, NATO and more than 40 partner states, will hold a meeting in Brussels, where they are to talk about acceleration of the weapons production for Ukraine.

Source: Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, during a press conference 

Quote: "The meeting includes armament directors and representatives from more than 40 nations, the European Union, and NATO focused on the global effort to accelerate the sourcing, production and sustainment of capabilities that are vital to Ukraine's defence against Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion."

Advertisement:

Background: Recently, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative of the Union of Foreign Affairs, said that the countries of the European Union are providing ammunition at the urgent request of Ukraine, and the volume of supply should increase, given the urgency of the issue.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: