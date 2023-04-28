Three days of mourning announced in Cherkasy Oblast after Russian attack on Uman

multi-storey residential building in Uman, photo from Ministry of Internal Affairs

Three days of mourning have been announced in Cherkasy Oblast after a Russian missile hit a multi-storey residential building in Uman on the morning of 28 April.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A terrible tragedy for the whole Cherkasy Oblast. We are announcing a three-day mourning period in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: A search and rescue operation is ongoing. As of 14:47, 17 people have been reported dead.

Background:

On 28 April, a Russian missile hit a multi-storey residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast. Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported from the scene that the occupiers had hit a house in Uman with a X-101 missile. This resulted in the collapse of an entire stairwell of a building where 109 people were living or registered. Twenty-seven apartments were completely destroyed. Thirty-three cars were completely burned out or damaged. Emergency rescue workers are doing their best to clear the rubble as soon as possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!