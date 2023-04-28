All Sections
Three days of mourning announced in Cherkasy Oblast after Russian attack on Uman

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 28 April 2023, 15:23
multi-storey residential building in Uman, photo from Ministry of Internal Affairs

Three days of mourning have been announced in Cherkasy Oblast after a Russian missile hit a multi-storey residential building in Uman on the morning of 28 April.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A terrible tragedy for the whole Cherkasy Oblast. We are announcing a three-day mourning period in the oblast."

Details: A search and rescue operation is ongoing. As of 14:47, 17 people have been reported dead.

Background:

  • On 28 April, a Russian missile hit a multi-storey residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast. Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported from the scene that the occupiers had hit a house in Uman with a X-101 missile. This resulted in the collapse of an entire stairwell of a building where 109 people were living or registered. Twenty-seven apartments were completely destroyed. Thirty-three cars were completely burned out or damaged. Emergency rescue workers are doing their best to clear the rubble as soon as possible.

