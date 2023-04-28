Six Leopard tanks provided by Spain to Ukraine arrive in Poland

The first six of the ten Spanish Leopard main battle tanks arrived aboard a transport ship in a Polish port.

Source: This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, reports European Pravda with reference to Spiegel.

Quote: "Defending Ukraine, we not only protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, but also support the right to legitimate self-defence enshrined in the UN Charter," Robles said at a meeting with her colleagues from Germany and France in Madrid.

The Spanish Leopard tanks, which were sent from Santander last Saturday, are an older Type 2A4 model. They have long been decommissioned and preserved in a warehouse near Zaragoza since 2012.

Before being sent to Ukraine, the tanks were overhauled and tested for use on the battlefield.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukrainian tank crews have started training on the older model of the Leopard tank, Leopard 1, and 80 of these tanks will be gradually sent to Ukraine in the summer of 2023.

In February, the Netherlands, together with Germany and Denmark, announced plans to transfer 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine; they will be sent as soon as they are brought into proper technical condition.

Pistorius did not specify why he named the number of 80 tanks. Perhaps he is talking about the batch Germany promised to restore.

